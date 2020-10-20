Police foil mugging bid in Karachi, one robber injured

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled an alleged mugging bid in Karachi, injuring one of the robbers and arresting another, ARY NEWS reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central confirmed the incident and said that one of the accused suffered a bullet wound during an encounter with the police in the Federal B Area of the city while the other accomplice has been arrested unharmed.

“We have recovered the weapon, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession,” he said adding that the police would also probe their involvement in other criminal incidents in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that police have foiled mugging bids in the city and recently at least two people have been killed and two others sustained injuries after police claimed to have foiled separate mugging bids in Korangi and Abbas Town areas of Karachi.

Two muggers on a motorcycle were depriving a citizen of his belonging in the Abbas Town area of the city when citizens started shouting, diverting the attention of a cop posted at the Imambargah for security purposes to respond to the incident.

The suspects opened fire on the policeman as soon as he approached them and during an exchange of fire, the cop shot dead one of the alleged muggers besides also sustaining a bullet wound himself.

According to SSP Sajid Sadozai, the injured cop, Azeem ul Hasan, was shifted to a hospital for treatment as the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the slain mugger. “One of the suspects fled from the crime scene,” he said.

