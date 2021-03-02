Police foil underage marriage in Ahmedpur Sharqia

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: Punjab police on Tuesday foiled an underage marriage in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Punjab, ARY News reported.

The underage marriage ceremony was being held in Gulzar Town in Ahmedpur Sharqia.

The police, however, raided the event after receiving information regarding the violation under provincial law restraining marriage before 18-year-old and arrested the would-be groom, his father and two witnesses.

Meanwhile, the Nikahkhuwan and other people fled the scene.

On December 18, police foiled a bid to marry a minor girl in Shikarpur to a 38-year-old man and arrested the father of the girl for his involvement.

According to police, an attempt was made to marry a 12-year-old girl in Shikarpur in violation of the provincial child marriages restraint act.

The police carried out the raid at the wedding ceremony and took custody of the minor girl. The father of the girl was also nabbed in the action while the groom and the prayer leader, who had to perform Nikkah ceremony, fled from the scene.

According to the police, the bride and his father would be presented before the court tomorrow and the parent could face upto three years in prison over facilitating the underage marriage.

