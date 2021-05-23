SHIKARPUR: A rocket attack on a police armoured vehicle in the Garhi Tegho area of Khanpur Tehsil by a group of alleged dacoits has Sunday left at least three personnel dead and six with injuries, ARY News reported.

The attack on the police vehicle came amid an ongoing operation against the bandit group’s seige of uninhabited Katcha area where police fought off the alleged bandits’ footprint in the area.

The personnel who died in the sudden rocket strike have been identified by local police as Munawwar Jatoi, Saeed Mehar and Hafeez Shaikh.

On the other hand, casualties are suspected on the other side as well after the police’s operation.

It has been confirmed to ARY News that reinforcements have been sent to the scene as the clash against the siege continues.

READ: Four killed in Shikarpur armed clash

Earlier today it was reported that four people were shot dead in an armed brawl in Sindh’s district of Shikarpur.

According to police, the deadly brawl erupted in village Shaham Marfani, where two groups opened fire resulting in the death of four people.

Getting the information of bloodshed, police reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital.

Sources said the cause behind the firing incident is old enmity between the two groups.

Earlier this week, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shootout between two groups in Kandhkot.

