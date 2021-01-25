Karachi police official killed while trying to stop escaping drug dealers

KARACHI: At least one personnel has been killed Monday after the alleged drug peddlers run him over with their car in a bid to escape the police picket skating out to capture them in the port city’s Defense area last night, ARY News reported.

In the CCTV footage of the incident today, it can be seen how the brave personnel attempted to stop the alleged drug dealers by throwing himself in the harm’s way only to fulfill his duties.

The police company had been skating out to capture the group of drug peddlers who were in their car and as soon as it moved, the present officials charged at it to impede their escape. However, soon after the police officials come charging from the front, the driver shifts the car to reverse transmission and zooms back.

As soon as the personnel closing in from behind charged at the suspects’ car by hopping off of the police mobile, he was run over with the suspects’ car and conceded injuries.

According to the recent development, the injured personnel plunged to his injuries and has passed away earlier today.

