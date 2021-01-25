Punjab police hierarchy witnesses another massive reshuffle

LAHORE: Punjab police on Monday once again witnessed a massive reshuffle after top cops from Lahore and Faisalabad were transferred from their positions, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notifications issued by the provincial authorities, Muhammad Afzal was appointed SSP Operations Faisalabad while SP Security Lahore Sardar Mavarhan Khan was replaced by Imran Ahmed Malik on the post as the former was given the charge of SP headquarters Lahore.

Tasawar Iqbal was posted as SP Operations Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Muhammad Tahir Maqsood was given charge of SP Investigations Lahore, Shehzad Hameed appointed as SP Security II Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Ajmal as SP Investigation Cantt Division and Asim Iftikhar as SP Investigations Model Town.

The reshuffle further included the appointment of Bushra Jamil as SP Headquarters traffic Punjab, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema as SP Investigation Punjab, Ahsan Ullah Chohan as AIG Monitoring and Crime Analysis Investigation and Syed Asad Muzaffar as SP Investigation II Punjab.

SSP Arshad Zahid was posted as Regional Officer (RO) CTD Faisalabad while Gulfam Nasir was appointed as SSP Regional Investigation Branch (RIB) Faisalabad region.

Read More: Major reshuffle in police hierarchy on the cards in Punjab

It is pertinent to mention here that in October 2020, the provincial government notified the appointments and transfers of five Additional Inspector Generals (AIGs) in the province.

The reshuffles came in the backdrop of the appointment of the new IGP Inam Ghani in the province, who replaced Shoaib Dastagir.

Comments

comments