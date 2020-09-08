LAHORE: Prospects of further reshuffles in the Police department are ripe following the appointment of Inam Ghani as the new Punjab Inspector General, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Since the transfer of outgoing IGP Shoaib Dastagir, owing to controversies between him and the provincial government, the police department is resounding with impending transfers and new appointments.

According the sources, the transfers will take place in hours to come with the Dastagir coterie officers’ possible transfer out of Punjab as well. The sources have confirmed that the lists of all those to be reshuffled has been furnished.

SSP Admin Captain (retired) Liaquat Ali Malik may as well be transferred in the new development.

Read: Inam Ghani appointed new IG Punjab

Earlier today Inam Ghani was appointed as new police chief after the federal government decided to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill confirmed the reports of the change and took to Twitter to make the announcement that Inam Ghani would be the new IG Punjab.

Read: Reason behind removal of IG Punjab surfaces: sources

The federal government decided to remove Shoaib Dastagir as IG Punjab allegedly after he expressed reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh.

Sources said that the main reason behind the removal of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post was his differences with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shikh over action against the land mafia.

The IGP was allegedly not in favour of strong operation against the land mafia, while the CCPO was neglecting his opinion in this regard and was carrying out a stern operation, well-informed sources said.

Comments

comments