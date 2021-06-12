Lahore man allegedly molests 9-year-old boy, still at large

LAHORE: A nine-year-old boy has on Saturday allegedly fallen victim to sexual abuse in the Baghbanpur area of Punjab’s capital, police confirmed the case, ARY News reported.

An FIR has been registered in the case, on the complaint of the minor boy’s father, against a 22-year-old neighbor, namely Abdullah, who allegedly molested the kid.

While the victim is under medical treatment, the alleged molester is still at large but the police has begun its investigation and lookout.

