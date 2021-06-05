Police launch anti-bandit operation in Kandhkot Katcha area

KANDHKOT: At least three bandits were injured in an exchange of fire with police in Katcha area against Jagirani gang, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A gun battle has been ongoing between the police and bandits at Durrani Mahar in katcha area leaving three dacoits injured, SSP Kashmore district Amjad Shaikh said.

“Over 300 policemen taking part in the police drive in which six armored personnel carriers, rocket launchers and modern weapons being used,” the official said.

“Police have set dozens hideouts of the outlaws on fire,” a police spokesperson said.

“The operation against bandits being monitored with drone cameras,” the SSP said. “The anti-bandit operation will be continued till arrest of the bandits and restoration of the peace in the area,” the SSP said.

Sindh police in an anti-bandit operation in ​​Shikarpur’s Kacha area on May 24 had killed eight dacoits and recovered six abductees.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kamran Fazal, police launched operation in Kacha area after four people were killed in a firing incident in Shikarpur’s area of Garhi Tegho.

During the police anti-bandit operation, the robbers put up fierce resistance and fought with heavy weapons. Armed men also damaged the armored personnel carrier.

Two cops were martyred and eight bandits were killed in the police operation.

Comments

comments