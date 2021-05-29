Heavy police contingent deputed in Sukkur’s katcha area amid operation

SUKKUR: Police overseeing an ongoing operation against gangs and bandit groups having captured Kandhkot’s katcha area and river Indus waterbed after the last week flare-up have said Saturday they have redoubled their contingent and deputed new pickets for surveillance and to curb their movement, ARY News reported.

According to a police spokesperson, reinforcements have been posted near Sukkur’s Katcha area and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Samoo paid visits to police parties on the operation to end the bandit siege.

It may be noted that the anti-bandit operation along the riverbeds of Indus in Garhi Tegho village of Shikarpur district was earlier halted after it remained headless owing to reluctance from SSP Tanveer Tunio to take charge of it.

READ ALSO: Operation against bandits in Sindh riverbed remains leaderless, no dacoit arrested yet

According to sources privy to the development, the operation against bandits in riverbed areas has been halted on the eighth day of its beginning after SSP Tanveer Tunio is yet to take charge of it.

“The cops deployed for the operation, APCs, and other vehicles are present at the operation camp and waiting for further orders,” they said.

Comments

comments