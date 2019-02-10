Police arrest MQM-London shooter in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have rounded up a killer associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) involved in more than 42 killings, ARY News reported.

The police on a tip-off carried out an action in city’s area of Bahadurabad and arrested the shooter here today.

“The killer is a government employee and has been working in the Sindh’s health department,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azfar Mahesar said while apprising the media.

The MQM-London target killer was involved in killings of political workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Sunni Tehreek (ST).

Read more: Rangers arrest five suspects including ‘MQM-L target killer’ in Karachi

Earlier in the month of January, incarcerated shooter of MQM-L had revealed that the London group is ‘active’ in jail.

“The leaders of MQM-London group are establishing contacts with the people in the jail custody,” Muhammad Roshan said while recording his statement to the investigative authorities.

It was learnt by ARY News that the arrested shooter is a close aide of the former sector in-charge of MQM Raes Mama, who is already in jail.

The accused along with his companions was involved in attack over police party in Korangi.

“Roshan also confessed killing of two of the MQM workers along seaside and six policemen in Karachi’s area of Hyderi and Zaman Town,” the statement reads.

