Seven of family including two women die over tubewell conflict

NOWSHERA: At least seven of a family including two women died on Saturday in a domestic skirmish within a family over the filling of a tube well in a local village of Nowshera, ARY News reported.

According to the details available on the matter, the minor conflict turned violent resulting in an exchange of fire which left seven of a family dead and at least two injured, the local police confirmed.

Nowshera District Police Officer confirmed in a statement that the fatal shooting ensued an argument over tubewell fill up.

Separately, in what draws an extremely dreadful account of barbarism in the largest city of Pakistan, a layman selling peanuts succumbed to bullet injuries he conceded while resisting an alleged robbery bid on Saturday near Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth.

According to the details shared with the media, local police said the incident took place near Yousuf Goth when the deceased victim resisted the robbery to which the suspected criminals opened fire that proved fatal for the peanuts-seller.

