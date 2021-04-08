KARACHI: The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Welfare of the Sindh police has asked police officials above 50 years of age to register themselves for Covid-19 vaccination.

The AIG wrote a letter to all district police officers as well as Rangers officials in this regard. He called for a dedicated desk to be set up at vaccination centres across the province for them.

Also Read: Pakistan mulls local production of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Russia

Thus far, 6,366 police officers and personnel have been affected by the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year in Feb, out of whom 24 passed away from the disease while 6,297 have recuperated.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh government has already started vaccinating jail staff and prisoners above 50 years against the virus.

Also Read: Sindh prisoners will receive coronavirus jabs

On Wednesday, prison staffers and inmates at the Karachi Central Prison and Malir Prison were inoculated.

Comments

comments