Sindh prisoners will receive coronavirus jabs

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to start coronavirus vaccination drive in prisons across the province from 7th of April, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, during the first phase of the drive, prisoners in the age group of 50 and above will receive their shots from 7th of this month, under which more than 2,500 inmates will be vaccinated.

She maintained that the provincial government could not ignore the prisoners during the vaccination drive.

Earlier on March 19, in what was seen as a worrisome affair, Covid-19 cases in two of Lahore prisons had seen a hike with at least 14 inmates contracting infection prompting Punjab Prisons Department to inform the provincial government.

The rising Covid cases in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat and Camp prisons, 5 and 9 infections respectively, alarmed jail authorities as the department had apprised the Punjab government to look into the matter. It had been decided in the meantime by the prisons department to admit new inmates in segregated barracks for their quarantine before they can be assigned their cells.

