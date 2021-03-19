Lahore jail authorities alarmed as 14 inmates test Covid positive

LAHORE: In what is seen as a worrisome affair, Covid-19 cases in two of Lahore prisons have seen a hike with at least 14 inmates contracting infection prompting Punjab Prisons Department to inform the provincial government, ARY News reported.

The rising Covid cases in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat and Camp prisons, 5 and 9 infections respectively, alarm jail authorities as the department apprises the Punjab government to look into the matter.

It has been decided in the meantime by the prisons department to admit new inmates in segregated barracks for their quarantine before they can be assigned their cells.

Separately earlier today, amid the rising positivity ratio of COVID-19, the Islamabad administration has announced more restrictions on movement in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad administration, the out-door dining facility will remain shut in the capital city after 10:00 pm.

