176 police personnel in Sindh test positive for coronavirus in four days

KARACHI: As many as 176 police personnel have contracted the novel coronavirus in Sindh during the past four days, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Sindh police, a total of 5,422 cops have tested positive for the deadly virus so far in the province. He maintained that 23 police officials have succumbed to COVID-19.

Currently, 553 police personnel were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the spokesperson said, adding that a total of 4,846 officials have recuperated from the disease in the province.

Earlier on December 2, Sindh Police had said that 51 more policemen had tested positive for coronavirus in three days.

51 more officers and other policemen of Sindh Police had contracted COVID-19 in three days increasing the aggregate of infected officials in police to 3703, a spokesperson said.

In Sindh 20 police officials had died of coronavirus disease, the spokesperson stated. According to the spokesperson, “Presently, the tally of novel coronavirus active cases in the police department is 202.”

