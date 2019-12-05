Police to seek physical remand of Taji Khokhar, others today

RAWALPINDI: Notorious criminal Imtiaz Ali alias Taji Khokhar along with twenty suspects, will be presented before an anti-terrorism court on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

The police will seek physical remand of Taji Khokhar and other accused for probe. Khokhar is brother of former deputy speaker National Assembly Nawaz Khokhar.

Police on Wednesday had arrested Taji Khokhar along with his accomplices from Rawalpindi.

According to police, the 333-gang leader Taji and other accomplices were arrested from Cantt area in Rawalpindi.

“The arrests were made in a special operation to nab criminals,” they had said adding that Khokhar was wanted in cases at Airport Police Station.

The police also recovered a large cache of weapons from the possession of the criminals.

Read more: Two arrested after recovery of 42 kg drugs in Rawalpindi

It is pertinent to mention here that Khokhar was also placed on the fourth schedule and was wanted by law enforcing authorities in several cases involving land grabbing and other criminal activities in Rawalpindi.

On July 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a terrorist belonging to the proscribed organisation in Rawalpindi.

CTD officials relayed the arrest was made on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s area of Mankial. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from his possession.

Comments

comments