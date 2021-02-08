KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have unearthed the motive which led to the killing of a female TikToker Muskan and three others in Karachi days back, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources in the police.

According to sources having knowledge of the police investigations, the tragic incident occurred after a brawl between two female TikTokers.

“There was an infighting between two TikTokers, Muskan and Sawera, which led to the killing of four people,” they said.

Detailing the background, the police said that a notorious drug peddler in Quiadabad, Rehman, shot a TikTok video with Sawera after developing differences with Muskan.

“Muskan got infuriated over the act and reached out to Sawera, where the two exchanged heated arguments,” they said adding that Sawera later conveyed the matter to Rehman, who killed Muskan and three others in a targeted attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 03, police claimed to have identified the suspect, who allegedly murdered four TikTokers including a female, in Karachi.

Detailing the episode which led to the murder of the four people, the police said that the attacker was in contact with Muskaan via telephone minutes before the quadruple murder of TikTokers.

Read More: TikTokers killed in Karachi had alleged links with drug peddlers: police

“He waited for Muskan and her other associates to reach the incident site and as soon as they arrived there, the attacker had a heated argument with the female TikToker,” they said.

“Muskan returned to her vehicle after a five-minute conversation and soon after it, the attacker opened fire, with the bullet hitting her and leading to her immediate death,” the police narrated the entire episode. They said that the three other occupants of the vehicle also tried to run away and were killed later.

The accused ran away from the incident site and his last location was spotted at Muzaffarabad Colony in Karachi.

Comments

comments