TikTokers killed in Karachi had alleged links with drug peddlers: police  

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed that four TikTokers killed in Karachi had alleged links with drug peddlers besides also being booked in criminal cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police have expanded the sphere of investigation in the quadruple murder case and it emerged that a female TikToker Muskan had links with drug peddlers in Quaidabad area of the city.

“She befriended a notorious drug peddler of Quaidabad Abdul Rehman,” they said adding that the police have got hold of the pictures of all the drug suppliers, the female TikToker remained in touch with.

The police further claimed that since the killings, the peddlers identified as Abdul Rehman, Asif, and others have gone into hiding from Quaidabad area. “The police have launched a manhunt to arrest them,” they said.

Moreover, it has also emerged that two of the victims, Saddam and Rehan, made TikTok video days back in which they were seen resorting to aerial firing during the video. A case was also registered against them in Ittehad Town area of the city over the act.

Furthermore, both the victims were also booked in an attempt to murder case in which they opened fire on a citizen and injured him.

It is pertinent to mention here that four people including two TikTok stars lost their lives as unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate fire upon a vehicle they were traveling in after filming a TikTok video in Karachi on early Tuesday morning.

A CCTV footage available with ARY News, the assailants can be seen following the vehicle on a motorcycle and rickshaw.

While detailing the incident, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said the incident was reported around 4.45 am and the initial investigation has revealed that the cause behind the killings was an old enmity.

