Two TikTok stars among four shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Four people including two TikTok stars lost their lives as unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate fire upon a vehicle they were traveling in after filming a TikTok video in Karachi on early Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

The incident was reported in the city’s area of Garden, where two people including a woman named Muskan lost their lives, while two injured Aamir and Rehan succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.

A TikTok video of the woman along with one of the injured has surfaced and it is believed that they were targetted on their return after filming the video.

Meanwhile, in CCTV footage available with ARY News, the assailants can be seen following the vehicle on a motorcycle and rickshaw.

While detailing the incident, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said the incident was reported around 4.45 am and the initial investigation has revealed that the cause behind the killings was an old enmity.

He said deceased woman Muskan and one of the deceased were TikTok stars. Replying to a question, he said no eye witness of the incident has been found yet as the killings took place early in the morning.

Four shells of the 9mm pistols were found from the crime scene.

