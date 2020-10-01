Police claim to make progress in Jaranwala gang-rape case

LAHORE: The police have constituted three teams to arrest suspects in Jaranwala gang-rape case after claiming to have traced down the rapists, ARY News reported on Thursday.

District Police Officer Nankana Sahib Ismail Kharik said that the suspects involved in the heinous crime have been identified and they will be put behind the bars soon.

He said two cases have been registered against those who gave shelter to the suspects. Commenting on the delay of registration of the case, DPO Kharik said that 15 was not contacted by the rape victim and added that the case was registered when the woman contacted the police.

It may be noted that a young woman waiting for transport to commute at Jaranwala Road was allegedly gang-raped by six men.

As per details, the woman was waiting for the conveyance at the Jaranwala Road in the limits of PS Mangatwala, after the bus, she was traveling in went out of order.

Moments after, she was given a lift by passing by car on the road.

The woman was intoxicated by the men traveling in the car and was gang-raped by six men, the police said and added that the incident was reported on September 24.

