KARACHI: Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that overall 49 personnel of Sindh police and Rangers have contracted coronavirus while performing their duties to implement lockdown orders, ARY NEWS reported.

“45 officers and members of police have contracted the virus while four Rangers personnel also tested positive for it,” said Murtaza Wahab while appealing masses to act respectfully while dealing with the law enforcement personnel.

He said that they have taken many difficult decisions to control coronavirus outbreak in the province and its implementation was impossible without the support of the Rangers and police personnel.

“They perform their duties on the roads day and night to avoid outbreak of the virus,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab appealed to the masses to act jointly to fight against the virus and stay indoors. He prayed to Almighty Allah to save people from the infection.

Earlier in the day, Sindh recorded 404 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, he said that eight more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 100.

Read More: PM Imran phones governor Sindh, inquires about his health

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 5659 while a total of 51,790 tests have been conducted so far, including 3729 done over the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 4426 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 3187 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 762 patients have been admitted and 477 under treatment at hospitals, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that 39 fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Karachi’s District Central, 113 cases in District South, 100 in District East, 26 cases from District West, 37 cases in Korangi and 17 cases from District Malir.

Moreover, 14 cases reported in Sukkur, 13 each in Larkana and Khairpur and 7 cases at Shikarpur, Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

Comments

comments