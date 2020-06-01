Web Analytics
Police recover 16 bags of betel nuts, 9mm pistol in Karachi

Karachi 9mm Pistol Recovered

KARACHI: Gadap police on Monday recovered 16 bags of betel nuts and a 9 mm pistol from a car during snap checking at the Toll Plaza, ARY News reported. 

According to the police, the betel nuts and the gun was recovered from a car of a family coming towards Karachi.  The gun was concealed in the dashboard of the car.

The youth was arrested after recovery of the pistol. The weapon was sent for a forensic report.

Earlier, on Feb 16, anti-corruption authorities in Landhi area of the metropolis had raided a government food warehouse seizing illegally stocked betel nuts.

Read more: Illegal betel nuts seized from govt warehouse, food inspector caught

The anti-corruption bureau apprehended six people from the vicinity while the food inspector in charge of the warehouse was also taken into custody.

Anti-corruption officials revealed that the food inspector had been storing and selling illegal betel nuts after taking heavy bribes.

