Police recover drugs from stranded vehicle near Rawalpindi motorway

RAWALPINDI: Police on Saturday recovered a cache of drugs from a stranded vehicle at motorway near Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the culprits were trying to smuggle 37 kilograms of charas in a vehicle, which they later parked at the side of the motorway, fearing authorities.

The motorway police have taken the vehicle into their possession and started a search for the culprits.

On January 22, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday claimed to have carried out separate raids near Sohawa city in the Punjab province and seized a huge cache of drugs from two vehicles.

According to an ANF spokesman, the actions were carried out near Mangla Mor at Mirpur Bypass when the personnel intercepted two separate vehicles in different actions.

During the search, they found 58.8 kilograms of charas from a vehicle and recovered 84 kilograms of opium from another vehicle.

The spokesman said that two accused were arrested from the separate raids but both of them hail from Islamabad. “They are identified as Noman Ali Shah and Sikander Hayat,” he added.

