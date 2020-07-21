Police recover two tortured bodies in Mailsi

MAILSI: The police on Tuesday found two tortured bodies from Mailsi, an area located in Vehari district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the deceased woman and man were abducted last night from in Basti Cheena as they wanted to tie the knot out of their own free-will.

Bodies were moved to the nearby medical facility for the autopsy, while investigation into the the matter was underway by the police.

In a separate incident, a woman allegedly murdered her daughter after she refused to marry a person of the former’s choice in Daska city in Sialkot district.

The deceased got married to a person of her choice, which angered her parents who coerced the couple into ending their marriage so that they can marry her daughter off to the man of their choice.

The accused murdered her daughter when she declined to give in to her demand.

An FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s sister.

