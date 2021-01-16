Police recover ‘wounded, chained’ boy from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar

KARACHI: Karachi police recovered an injured and chained boy, 12, from Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A police team rushed to the Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Town Hall after getting information about a teenage boy tied with chain and lock around his feet. The boy was released after his chain was broken by the police officials.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur told media that the boy was identified as Salim Rehmatullah. He said that the boy has torture marks on his body.

He added that relatives of Salim Rehmatullah have been informed about the happening after getting their contact number provided by the boy. He was shifted to the local police station and an investigation is underway in the incident, said SSP Bahadur.

Earlier on January 30, it emerged that a landlord had chained and tortured two children allegedly over theft allegation in Mailsi, a city in Vehari district of the Punjab province.

According to reports, a landlord identified as Ghulam Shabbir and his accomplices had tortured the children over allegedly committing a theft. The children had been identified as 15-year-old Ahsan and 13-year-old Allah Baksh.

A witnesses had revealed that the two children continued to beg mercy from the landlord during the torture episode but to no avail. The police in the area had also refused to take any action against the culprits.

