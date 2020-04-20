Police seize illegal betel nuts from ambulance in Karachi

KARACHI: The Mochko police in Karachi recovered huge quantity of illegal betel nut from an ambulance during checking, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muqadas Haider, the accused, who was taken into custody was transporting the illegal betel nuts in an ambulance to avoid checking posts setup in the city amid lockdown.

Further investigation from the arrested driver is underway.

Earlier, on Feb 16, anti-corruption authorities in Landhi area of the metropolis had raided a government food warehouse seizing illegally stocked betel nuts.

Read more: Illegal betel nuts seized from govt warehouse, food inspector caught

The anti-corruption bureau apprehended six people from the vicinity while the food inspector in charge of the warehouse was also taken into custody.

Anti-corruption officials revealed that the food inspector had been storing and selling illegal betel nuts after taking heavy bribes.

