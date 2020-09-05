Police search for Shaheena Shaheen’s husband in alleged murder case

GWADAR: Police in Turbat on Saturday registered a case against the alleged murder of social activist Shaheena Shaheen in Turbat as they search for her husband over his role in the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Turbat police, husband of the female journalist, Mehrab, brought the body of Shaheena Shaheen to the hospital and fled away after leaving it.

“He also left his vehicle within the hospital’s premises,” the police said adding that the two have married each other out of free will five months back.

The local police said that they have found a spent casing of a 9-mm pistol from their residence in TNT Colony in Turbat. “We have carried out raids to arrest her husband,” they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Turbat Najeeb Ullah said that the family has nominated one person in the FIR. “We will be able to bring clarity into the matter as soon as the mother of the victim reaches Turbat from Quetta,” he said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that renowned social activist and a journalist from Gwadar, Shaheena Shaheen was on Saturday shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat.

According to police, she was killed at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified men left her body at a hospital.

Shaheena Shaheen was also an editor of a Balochi magazine, besides also hosting a programme at PTV Bolan.

Law enforcing authorities have shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities besides also starting a probe into the matter.

