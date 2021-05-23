Shikarpur seige comes to end after eight ‘gangsters’, two coppers die

SHIKARPUR: At least eleven casualties, including three coppers and a photographer, have been reported as the police-led operation against Kandhkot gangs’ siege comes to an end on Sunday, ARY News reported citing Shikarpur Senior Superintendent of Police.

Confirming the developments on the clash, SSP Shikarpur Ameer Saud said the personnel were martyred in the fight to maintain law and order in the area while eight to -12 of the alleged gangster were executed in exchange of fire.

SSP Saud said one of the alleged gangsters has been arrested as well.

Earlier today on the operation, it was reported that a rocket attack on a police armored vehicle in the Garhi Tegho area of Khanpur Tehsil by a group of alleged dacoits left at least two personnel and a media person dead and six with injuries.

The attack on the police vehicle came amid an ongoing operation against the bandit group’s seige of the uninhabited Katcha area where police fought off the alleged bandits’ footprint in the area.

The personnel who died in the sudden rocket strike have been identified by local police as Munawwar Jatoi, Saeed Mehar and Hafeez Shaikh.

On the other hand, casualties were suspected on the other side as well after the police’s operation.

It has been confirmed to ARY News that reinforcements had been sent to the scene as the clash against the siege continues.

