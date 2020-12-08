One killed in Karachi police shootout as gang allegedly robbed shop

KARACHI: In an alleged police shootout to have taken place on Tuesday near Scheme 33 area, at least one suspect has been killed out of four fleeing after a robbery, ARY News reported.

Police said the shootout was initiated when a police officer attired in civil dress opened fire on four suspects who, the police claimed, were at large after a robbery bid.

The four suspects barged into a shop and robbed it before running away from the scene, police said. It was when they ran away, police claimed, that personnel opened fire resulting in the casualty of one and injury of another, while the remaining two ran away.

Police said they have shifted the body of deceased suspect and one injured suspect to the hospital for further proceedings.

READ: ‘Killers’ of renowned clerics Yusuf Ludhyanvi, Nizamuddin Shamzai arrested in CTD raid

Separately today. the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed to have apprehended two alleged terrorists from Karachi for the killing of renowned religious scholars Mufti Nizamuddin Shamzai and Maulana Yusuf Ludhyanvi.

According to the CTD, the alleged terrorists having affiliation with an outlawed outfit were identified as Kamran Haider and Karrar Hussain and were arrested during a raid in the Korangi area.

“They have admitted their role in various target killing incidents on a sectarian basis during 2007 to 2013,” the officials said adding that they confessed to their role in the target killings of noted religious scholars Mufti Nizamuddin Shamzai and Maulana Yusuf Ludhyanvi.

