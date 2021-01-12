Police staff run for lives as pigs enter station building

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: In a one of its kind incident to have transpired on Tuesday in Sindh, at least two pigs wreak havoc as they barged inside Moro police station causing the personnel to run outside the building to secure themselves, ARY News reported.

As soon as the pigs made an unanticipated entry into the station building, the police staff present inside decamped the building in a bid to save their lives. The witnesses noted that police stayed outside while pigs remain inside.

The Station House Officer said one of the pigs have been restrained while the personnel sought help to bludgeon out the other one.

Reportedly the police in Moro city reached out to locals to help them rid the station building of the pigs.

