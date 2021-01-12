Arms, ammunition seized outside Lahore court, seven held

LAHORE: A large cache of arms and ammunition was outside the main gate of the sessions court in Lahore, reported ARY News.

According to the police, seven people were found carrying the arms and ammunition and subsequently, were taken into custody. They were shifted to Islampura police station where they will be quizzed.

According to the court’s security in-charge, Kalashnikovs, five pistols, over 1,200 bullets, and 15 handgun magazines were seized from their possession.

The police have informed the sessions judge about the incident. Two of the suspects have been identified as Imran and Riaz.

