Police sub-inspector caught on camera thrashing rickshaw driver

SUKKUR: A police sub-inspector was caught on camera badly torturing a poor rickshaw driver in Sukkur, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, a plain-clothed police sub-inspector thrashed a rickshaw driver after he crossed from near his vehicle.

The incident whose footage has also gone viral shows a merciless beating from the cop and abuses hurled at him despite the presence of female passengers in the vehicle.

The rickshaw driver continued to plead before the cop for mercy, however, he continued with the beating, forcing a traffic jam on the road.

Taking notice of the incident, SSP Sukkur said that they have suspended the sub-inspector besides also ordering the arrest of the involved officer.

The cop was later arrested by the Sukkur police. Announcing the arrest, SSP Sukkur said that a case would be registered against him.

This is not the first such torture incident involving Hyderabad police as on July 31, Host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrarul Hassan was brutally tortured by officers of Hyderabad’s Hatri police station during a sting operation.

The team Sar-e-Aam conducted a sting operation for exposing the black sheep of the police department who are giving protection to the criminal elements.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hatri police station Farooq Rao and the sub-inspector (SI) have brutally tortured Iqrarul Hassan and attempted to detain him inside a room.

In the footage, the police officer was seen slapping and thrashing Iqrarul Hassan inside the police station, whereas, another official was threatening other members of Sar-e-Aam.

While detailing the incident, Iqrarul Hassan said that such tyrannical tactics were always used by the culprits when their wrongdoings and corruption caught red-handed. He added the team members of Sar-e-Aam exhibited patience and did not retaliate despite facing torture and threats by the police officials.

