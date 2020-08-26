Police add terrorism charges to case against Maryam, others

LAHORE: Chuhang police have incorporated terrorism charges in an FIR registered against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, party leaders and supporters over a violent clash with law enforcers outside NAB Lahore office.

An anti-terrorism court will hear the matter after inclusion of Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case. Over 50 party supporters arrested following the clash have already been granted bail by an ordinary court.

However, Maryam and other party leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, have not yet obtained bail.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leadership has decided to challenge the police’s decision of adding terrorism charges to the case in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 arrested after police fired tear gas and baton-charged the PML-N workers after they started pelting he personnel and the NAB office with stones.

