Police recover toddler hours after being abducted in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a one-and-a-half-year-old child, hours after being abducted from the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi, and arrested two suspects for their role in the entire episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, three muggers entered a house in Ibrahim Hyderi neighbourhood in the early hours on Saturday, where they looted Rs300,000 and gold.

The suspects while moving out of the house took away nearly two-year-old Tauqeer.

Malir Police after getting the information came into action and recovered the child within six hours, besides also arresting the two suspects.

The police, after recording statements from suspects and the family, claimed that there was a contradiction in the statements of both sides.

“We have to determine if the child got abducted or the entire episode was staged,” they said adding that a case would be registered after a thorough probe would be made in this regard.

The incidents of child abductions have been reported in the city, with some even staged by family, with police successfully recovering the children and arresting those behind the heinous acts.

In one such incident recently, Police claimed to have arrested a rickshaw driver allegedly involved in abducting a toddler from near the Karachi airport.

The police said that two-year-old Aman was recovered during a raid besides also arresting the rickshaw driver who claimed that he took away the child as he had no son.

“We have handed over Aman to his parents,” they said adding that the suspect was shifted to a police station, where he would be further interrogated in order to unearth any other angles in the story.

Comments

comments