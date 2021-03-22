Rickshaw driver arrested as police recover toddler abducted in Karachi 

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a rickshaw driver allegedly involved in abducting a toddler from near the Karachi airport, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that two-year-old Aman was recovered during a raid besides also arresting the rickshaw driver who claimed that he took away the child as he had no son.

“We have handed over Aman to his parents,” they said adding that the suspect was shifted to a police station, where he would be further interrogated in order to unearth any other angles in the story.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the two-year-old toddler was kidnapped by an unidentified man and a rickshaw driver in Karachi.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the child can be seen playing in the metropolis’ area of the airport. The driver along with a man travelling in the rickshaw could be seen kidnapping the two-year-old kid and fleeing away from the scene easily.

Read More: Arrested couple says ‘kidnapped child after their son wished for a brother’

The police registered the case of the kidnapping and kicked-off the investigation into the matter with the help of CCTV footage.

In a similar incident last year, a minor boy aged one and a half years had been abducted from the city’s Jahangir Park by a burqa-clad woman on February 3.

A CCTV footage showed a burqa-clad woman taking away the boy, Muhammad Suddes, from the park located in the city’s bustling area of Saddar. Later the police recovered the kidnapped child, while the kidnappers had claimed that they abducted the child over the wish of their son to have a brother.

