KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a two-year-old toddler was kidnapped by an unidentified man and a rickshaw driver in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the child can be seen playing in the metropolis’ area of the airport. The driver along with a man travelling in the rickshaw kidnapped the two-year-old kid and fled the scene easily.

Meanwhile, the police after registering the case of the kidnapping has kicked-off the investigation into the matter with the help of CCTV footage.

In a separate kidnapping incident of a toddler in Karachi, last year, a minor boy aged one and a half years had been abducted from the city’s Jahangir Park by a burqa-clad woman on February 3.

Read more: Arrested couple says ‘kidnapped child after their son wished for a brother’

A CCTV footage showed a burqa-clad woman taking away the boy, Muhammad Suddes, from the park located in the city’s bustling area of Saddar. Later the police recovered the kidnapped child, while the kidnappers had claimed that they abducted the child over the wish of their son to have a brother.

Comments

comments