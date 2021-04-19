Police arrest TTP terrorist in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a terrorist associated with the banned outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi’s Malir area, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur, the police party in a raid in Malir area arrested a hardcore terrorist belonging to TTP.

The terrorist named Usman Ghani alias Irfan is associated with TTP’s Bajauri group and is trained from Afghanistan.

Usman went to Afghanistan for training in 2019, where he met Taliban Commander Qari Ubaidullah alias Qari Saqib, said the SSP and added that the outlaw knows the hidden ways to reach Afghanistan from Bajaur.

The arrested terrorist was involved in an attack over security forces in Charmang area of Bajaur, in which a sepoy was martyred. The outlaw was in contact with accomplices through Facebook.

Illegal weapons and bullets have been recovered from the custody of the arrested. Sources claimed that interrogation from the TTP terrorist is underway and more arrests are also expected in near future.

On 22 November, the LEAs foiled a terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

