Bomb blast targets police van in Lower Dir, four officials wounded

LOWER DIR: At least four policemen received severe injuries following a ‘remote-controlled’ bomb explosion that targeted their patrolling van by unidentified assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir district on Wednesday, ARY reported.

A remote-controlled bomb blast left four policemen wounded in Lajbouk Biari as their vehicle was targeted, District Police Officer (DPO) told journalists. He added that the police van was on routine patrolling in the area.

Local police officials said that the wounded personnel to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed in the area and the area was cordoned off where the teams have commenced search operation against the culprits.

Earlier on August 18, at least five persons had lost their lives including a child and 14 received severe wounds following a massive bomb explosion rocked Upper Dir district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The incident took place in Gamadand area of Sheringal, an administrative unit known as Union Council, where at least five deaths were confirmed, whereas, the condition of four among injured persons declared critical.

Local police told media that a remote-controlled bomb targeted a vehicle in the area.

