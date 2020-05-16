Another policeman fall prey to coronavirus in Punjab  

LAHORE: One more police official succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Head constable Ramzan Alam died of COVID-19 during treatment at an isolation ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. His samples were taken on 11th of May for a COVID-19 test which turned out positive.

Sources said that he had contracted the deadly virus while performing his duties as assistant reader at Iqbal Town police station.

Read More: 15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

Earlier on May 6, overall 15 policemen had tested positive for coronavirus in Gujrat district of the Punjab province, highlighting risk the personnel face while performing their duties.

According to the police official, 55 police officers and employees had underwent the virus test of which at least 15 tested positive for it.

“All of them testing positive have been quarantined to avoid the spread of coronavirus,” he had said.

Comments

comments