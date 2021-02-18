Policeman gunned down in Karachi’s SITE area

KARACHI: A policeman was shot dead in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday night in what appeared to be an incident of target killing, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, the police personnel, Sheraz, was going through Metroville SITE on his motorcycle when unidentified armed men intercepted him.

The armed men opened fire on him. Resultantly, Sheraz, resident of Frontier Colony, died on the spot. Meanwhile, the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted his body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police investigators later collected four spent bullet casings of 9mm pistol from the crime scene. Sheraz had joined the police force in 2014.

Taking notice of the murder, Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) sought details from the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Keamari.

Earlier on January 25, one police personnel had been killed Monday after the alleged drug peddlers run him over with their car in a bid to escape the police picket skating out to capture them in the port city’s Defense area last night.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, it could be seen how the brave personnel attempted to stop the alleged drug dealers by throwing himself in the way only to fulfill his duties.

