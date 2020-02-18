Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Policeman martyred, two others injured in DI Khan police van bomb attack

Policeman DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A blast targeting a police van martyred a policeman and wounded two others in Kalachi, DI Khan on Tuesday, ARY  News reported.

According to local police, the police vehicle was targeted, when the policemen were on their way to discharge their duties in anti-polio campaign.

Identity of the injured and martyred policemen remained unknown, according to initial reports.

Getting the information rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured and the body to nearby medical facility. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned-off the area after the incident.

Further investigation underway.

Read more: Terrorist attack at police check-post in DI Khan foiled

In a separate terror attack in DI Khan in July, last year, at least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

A suicide blast at District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan also injured 15 people.

At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists had opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

UN Chief Antonio Guterres to spend busy day in Lahore

Pakistan

Toxic gas leakage: Today’s meeting of Sindh cabinet postponed

Pakistan

Investigators find clue of toxic gas spreading in port areas of Karachi

Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry reveals govt’s policies to be adopted for social media platforms


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close