DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A blast targeting a police van martyred a policeman and wounded two others in Kalachi, DI Khan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to local police, the police vehicle was targeted, when the policemen were on their way to discharge their duties in anti-polio campaign.

Identity of the injured and martyred policemen remained unknown, according to initial reports.

Getting the information rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured and the body to nearby medical facility. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned-off the area after the incident.

Further investigation underway.

In a separate terror attack in DI Khan in July, last year, at least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

A suicide blast at District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan also injured 15 people.

At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists had opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

