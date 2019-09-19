Policeman martyred, two motorcycle lifters killed in encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman was martyred and two motorcycle lifters were killed in an encounter near Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad No.2, Karachi, on Thursday.

As per details, the police patrolling party met an encounter with the motorcycle lifters group, when they were snatching a motorcycle near Eidgah.

As a result of fire, a policeman identified as Zeeshan was martyred and two dacoits were killed, while one managed to flee away from the scene.

Earlier on June 8, a policeman had shot a suspected robber dead after he attempted to loot him in a Karachi neighbourhood.

According to police, two robbers had tried to deprive the policeman of his valuables and cash on the city’s Burns Road. He had opened fire, killing one of them, while the other managed to escape from the scene.

The killed suspect, identified as Umair, was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. A TT pistol was recovered from his possession.

