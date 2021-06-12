Policeman among two shot dead in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Two persons including a policeman were gunned down by unidentified men in Sukkur’s Bachal Shah Miani on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire in Sukkur’s Bachal Shah Miani, leaving a policeman and one other dead on the spot.

Police added that the incident was apparently a personal enmity case, however, an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts.

Earlier in the day, a policeman was martyred during an encounter with dacoits in District Malir of Karachi.

According to details, a policeman identified as Shabbir Ahmed was martyred on the spot in firing with dacoits near Jamali Bridge in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi East district told the media that the police team reached near Jamali Bridge located on Super Highway after they received reports of the robbery incidents.

“The dacoits opened fire on a police team which reached Jamali Bridge,” he said, adding that as a result of an encounter with dacoits the cop embraced martyrdom.

Comments

comments