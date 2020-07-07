215 cops infected with coronavirus in Sindh in three days

KARACHI: As many as 215 policemen got infected with novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past three days, taking the total number of cops diagnosed with the disease so far to 1,885.

A spokesperson for the Sindh police, sharing latest data of the personnel affected by the infection, said 16 policemen have thus far succumbed to the highly contagious contagion.

Fourteen of the victims hailed from Karachi while the two belonged to Hyderabad.

1,423 cops are undergoing treatment while 446 have recuperated from the disease.

The country reported 2,691 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths over the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 234,508 and casualties to 4,839.

2,691 new cases were detected when 24,577 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

96,236 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 82,669 in Punjab, 28,236 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,841 in Balochistan, 13, 494 in Islamabad, 1,383 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,587 in Gilgit Baltistan.

