Sindh’s coronavirus tally tops 96,000 as 1,708 new cases emerge

KARACHI: 1,708 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 12,479 tests conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 96,236 as the province conducted a total of 514,905 tests.

Shah said that 46 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking death toll from COVID-19 to 1,572.

679 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 53,855.

The chief minister said that 40,809 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 38,875 quarantined at homes, 327 at isolation centres and 1,607 at hospitals.

623 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 96 of them are on ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 1,708 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 919 were reported in Karachi as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

In District East of Karachi 133 cases were reported, 485 in District South,72 cases in District Central, 104 in Korangi district, 64 in Malir and 62 cases reported in District West of the city.

Comments

comments