Two policemen killed in ‘encounter’ with notorious ‘Jorani gangsters’

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least two policemen were shot dead in an exchange of fire with suspected criminals during a raid in Rahim Yar Khan in wee hours on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a police team raided a hideout of bandits associated with notorious Jorani Gang in Gud Pur area of the city.

Upon seeing the police personnel approaching them, the outlaws opened fire. As a result, a sub-inspector and constable were killed.

They were shifted to a medical facility for medico-legal formalities. The identities of the deceased couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Yesterday, a policeman was gunned down in Karachi’s Orangi Town area, according to police.

The DIG West said the assistant sub-inspector identified as Rizwan had come to the area for personal work where armed miscreants targeted him. The senior cop said Rizwan was also attacked in 2012 but those were attacks of a different nature.

The DIG said the police were investigating the case from all aspects. The funeral prayer of the cop was offered at Police Headquarters Garden.

