Two more polio cases surface in country, tally reaches 53

ISLAMABAD: Two more cases of polio were found in the country on Saturday, taking the tally for the year to 53, ARY News reported.

According to health officials, the polio cases were reported in Sindh and Balochistan. The children infected with the crippling disease have never been administered the anti-polio vaccine, said sources.

Giving details, the sources said that a three-month-old infant was tested positive for polio virus in Duki area of Balochistan.

In Sindh, a four-year-old boy was diagnosed with the crippling disease in Ghotki.

Earlier on May 23, one more polio case had been reported from Punjab, taking the countrywide figure for this year to 49.

According to sources, the latest victim of the virus was a Three-year-old boy hailing from Taunsa area of Dera Ghazi Khan. The samples of the patient had been taken and referred to NIH on May 10.

His polio test had returned positive on Saturday, the sources had said.

