Polio cripples another minor in Punjab

LAHORE: One more polio case was reported from Punjab on Saturday, taking the countrywide figure for this year to 49, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the latest victim of the virus is a Three-year-old boy hailing from Taunsa area of Dera Ghazi Khan. The samples of the patient were taken and referred to NIH on May 10.

His polio test has returned positive on Saturday, the sources said.

Earlier on May 7, three new polio cases had surfaced in Balochistan, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 10 during the ongoing year.

According to health officials, the polio cases had been reported in Naseerabad, Zhob and Jhal Magsi districts of the province.

A four-year-old girl had been tested positive for poliovirus in Naseerabad, a 13-month-old minor in Jhal Magsi and an 8-month-old minor girl in Zhob.

