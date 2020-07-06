Polio cripples another minor in Karachi, tally reaches 57

KARACHI: One more case of polio was reported from Sindh on Monday, raising the total number of children affected by the crippling disease this year to 57, ARY News reported.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), a five-year-old boy has been affected by the virus in the Landhi area of Karachi.

The children infected with the crippling disease has never been administered the anti-polio vaccine, said sources.

Health officials reported two polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan on June 21. The children infected with the crippling disease have never been administered the anti-polio vaccine, said sources.

Giving details, the source said that a three-month-old infant was tested positive for polio virus in Duki area of Balochistan.

In Sindh, a four-year-old boy was diagnosed with the crippling disease in Ghotki.

