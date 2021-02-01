Polio worker attempts suicide after being unpaid for four months

ROJHAN: A polio worker on Monday tried to commit suicide in Punjab’s Rojhan Tehsil after being unpaid for four months, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in union council Bangla Icha of Rojhan tehsil, where a polio worker climbed up a building of the provincial health department and tried to self immolate her.

The health officials immediately intervened in the matter and assured her of immediately clearing the four-month dues. The polio worker disembarked from the rooftop after the assurance.

Responding to the suicide attempt, the Punjab health ministry said that they would immediately clear the dues of the polio workers after all of them open their bank accounts. “Some of the workers are yet to open their bank accounts,” the department said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 19, more than 40 million children were vaccinated during the recently concluded nationwide polio immunization campaign in Pakistan.

Sharing the details of the polio immunization campaign, DG Health Dr. Safdar said that besides inoculation of millions of children with polio drops, over 30 million of them were also administered Vitamin A drops.

Dr Safdar said 287,000 polio workers took part in the immunization campaign while following strict COVID-19 SOPs. “Their performance during the process remained extraordinary,” the DG health said besides also lauding the security teams for ensuring a peaceful drive across the country.

He said that the health authorities would continue their efforts to rid the country of poliovirus and urged the parents to ensure timely vaccination for their children.

“The next drive in the country will commence in March this year,” DG Health Dr Safdar announced.

